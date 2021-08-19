Stevie Nicks makes bittersweet health revelation in reflective confession The Fleetwood Mac star has struggled with addiction

Stevie Nicks has spoken candidly about her previous addiction issues, revealing she "saved" herself after becoming reliant on cocaine during her younger years.

The Fleetwood Mac star opened up to Tim McGraw on his Apple Music Country show Beyond the Influence Radio on Wednesday.

MORE: Celebrities who have overcome addiction

Discussing the possibility of one day sharing her life story with the world, Stevie admitted she isn't keen on the idea of highlighting her dabble with drugs, as she doesn't feel as though it "defined" her life.

Stevie doesn't want to highlight her past addiction issues

"I managed to save myself. I got through some pretty scary moments, but I saved me, nobody else saved me," she told the country singer.

"I survived me. I survived my cocaine. I survived by myself.”

She added: "I checked myself into rehab. Nobody did that for me. I did it and that’s like with my whole life. So I would dance over those parts just to give the wisdom out to people."

MORE: Country singer Reba McEntire shocks fans with devastating health update

RELATED: Kate Middleton urges those with addiction problems to seek help during pandemic

The singer is a member of Fleetwood Mac

Should she ever decide to publish her memoir, the 73-year-old admitted it would need to be broken down into four different books.

She continued: "I think that what I would do first, and only lately have I thought this, I might sit down at some point across the kitchen table with some of my girlfriends who have been there for a lot of it and put on a tape recorder and just start talking from the very beginning."

Stevie's admission comes after she made the difficult decision to cancel her 2021 concerts amid the "rising COVID cases".

Stevie has cancelled her 2021 concerts

The star explained: "These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to us all.

"While I'm vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason, I have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.

"Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer.

"I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.