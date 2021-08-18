Michelle Pfeiffer looks incredibly youthful in glam new photo – fans react The Stardust actress shared a rare photo on Instagram

Michelle Pfeiffer has been quiet on social media lately, but she came back with a bang by sharing a gorgeous new photo of herself looking very glam on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old wowed her followers with her ageless appearance as she posed for a rare selfie on Instagram.

Michelle’s porcelain skin looked radiant as she pouted for the camera, wearing a floral print V-neck blouse with an eye-catching pair of sparkling dangly earrings.

Captioning her head-turning photo, Michelle wrote: "I love me a bit of costume jewelry and blue jeans."

Her fans loved her in the outfit too, with one gushing: "This is all tremendous!" A second said: "Gorgeous! You look terrific!"

A third added: "Loving those earrings. Beautiful lady," and a fourth wrote: "I love you just the way you are. Gorgeous!"

Michelle's fans loved her glam appearance

The last time Michelle left her fans this enamoured was back in June when she shared a rare photo alongside her beautiful, adopted daughter, Claudia, 28.

In the snapshot, Michelle looked gorgeous wearing a strappy top with her hair worn loose around her shoulders. Claudia wowed in a red outfit with natural makeup and the star simply captioned the image: "Out on the town with my girl."

Michelle's social media followers were positively spellbound by the image, with fellow actress Jessica Capshaw writing at the time: "Beautiful inside and out. Have so much fuuuuuuun!!!" and a fan added: "Wowwww! Finally we get to see her OMG."

Michelle rarely shares photos of her children

Michelle and her longtime husband, David E. Kelley, are proud parents to Claudia and her brother John, 26.

She was in the process of adopting her daughter when she first met her producer husband and she opened up to Good Housekeeping in 2007 about those early days.

"The adoption process was already in motion when he and I met. So when she came, he and I had only been together for about two months," she shared.

"So we had this child with us right away, and most people don't have that. But I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion."

