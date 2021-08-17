Melanie Sykes' secret to her incredible bikini body at 51 - and it's so achievable The TV presenter favours a balanced lifestyle

TV personality Melanie Sykes has been hotting things up in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen as she takes part in the latest series fronted by culinary judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

When she's not cooking up a storm, the glamorous 51-year-old has a dedicated health and fitness routine and often leads her fans by example, posting her workout details and nutritious meals on Instagram.

What are Melanie's secrets to looking so radiant after 50? The mother-of-two no doubt owes her toned figure and glowing complexion to a healthy, balanced diet. She might be creating some seriously decadent dishes in the MasterChef kitchen, but Melanie supposedly leads a very healthy lifestyle at home.

What is Melanie Sykes workout routine?

Posting a sweaty post-workout photo to Instagram, Melanie revealed she prioritises keeping her "core strong and me, balanced". Opening up about her active lifestyle, the star wrote: "About three weeks ago I sprained my foot so could only do gentle yoga. On my recent holiday, after eating copious amounts of pasta, tiramisu and gelato (which was divine) it’s time to get back to maintaining my healthy body keeping my core strong and me balanced."

Melanie turned 51 in August this year

"My endorphins are high and my body feels good. I alternate yoga and then weights daily and it’s working for me", penned Melanie, who isn't the only celebrity to favour weightlifting over intense cardio.

Admitting she enjoys working out at home via online classes, Mel often encourages her fans to "find their groove" and promote a healthy way of living.

The star posts details of her workout routines to Instagram

"I encourage you all to stay active, maintain your core strength & flexibility, which will help you have a much happier, active life. I’ve just celebrated my 51 birthday and I just keep feeling better and better," wrote Mel.

What does Melanie Skyes eat as part of a healthy diet?

The star also enjoys healthy, balanced meals and fueling her body with nutrient-rich juices and smoothies. She previously revealed her recipe for her morning celery juice, explain to fans, "celery juice heals and activates the gut by restoring hydrochloric acid which helps us digest things faster and more efficiently".

The star enjoys a leafy green smoothie to keep healthy

"If you are already on it well done you and if you’re not, there is no time like the present" penned Melaine. "My affirmation card came up today as 'My exquisite female body radiates loving kindness to the world'". We're loving her positive energy!

