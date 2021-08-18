Nadia Sawalha expresses pride in husband Mark for incredible fitness achievement The Loose Women star shared her support

Nadia Sawalha expressed her pride in her husband on Wednesday, and her support was so loving and lovely to see!

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a video of Mark that showed him working out on a mat in front of a laptop.

The TV producer could be heard panting slightly as the exercise video played in the background.

Nadia captioned the short clip: "I'm in awe - nothing makes him miss a session… six months solid with the [app] and 6 months before that! Winner as @thebodycoach would say!"

She captioned the photo: "Wish I had your discipline, @mark_adderley," adding a series of clapping emojis, and a gif which read: "Hero".

Nadia and Mark have been married since 2002, and although they are very loved-up, they're also honest about the realities of being in a long-term relationship.

The presenter was delighted to support her husband's efforts

During their time together, they've not only raised two daughters but also coped with Mark's alcoholism, opening up about their challenges on social media.

In a candid home video shared to YouTube back in 2016, the pair spoke honestly about Mark's alcohol use, describing every day as a "struggle".

Mark explained: "Every day is a struggle. Every day is a huge effort, to not get up literally, but a huge effort to tackle the day. The whole day is to be attacked, to be grappled with, it's to be fought. It is exhausting.

Nadia and Mark are parents to two teenage daughters

"I always say to Nadia and the girls, 'Look you're all finding me irritating now, you can all walk through that door and leave me, I can't, I have to stay in the same room as me.'"

Nadia shared that she stopped drinking herself after becoming pregnant with the couple's oldest daughter Maddie, now 18.

"Getting together with you and getting pregnant made me go, 'Jesus Christ, ok, all that's gone before has to stop'," she revealed.

The family went on to welcome Kiki, 13.

