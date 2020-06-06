The 3 life lessons Sophie Wessex has learnt from The Queen Queen Elizabeth had some wise words for her daughter-in-law

The Countess of Wessex is known to have a close relationship with her mother-in-law, The Queen. Aside from sharing a love of military history, it seems Her Majesty has bestowed some valuable life lessons upon Sophie, which she has followed religiously ever since. The royal – who shares children Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, with her husband Prince Edward – previously divulged the wellness tips in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Sophie is often described as 'the Queen's favourite', so it's perhaps no surprise she has taken her words of wisdom to heart. Read on to find out what they are…

The Countess of Wessex has revealed the best advice she's received from The Queen

The Queen's tip 1 - Don't rush

Sophie told the magazine she has adopted a slower pace of life since heeding to her mother-in-law's advice. She explained: "It doesn't matter how tired you are – carry on. In the early days, I used to rush around as quickly as I could, but when you observe the Queen, she does things in such a measured way, and I hope I've learnt to try not to bounce into the room, but do things in a slightly more elegant way."

The Queen's tip 2 – Talk meaningfully

Queen Elizabeth has mastered the art of talking meaningfully and Sophie now vows to show a genuine interest in everyone she meets and make them feel special. "It's hard to make people feel that the conversation you've had with them was worthwhile, but the Queen is very good at that – she makes everybody feel very special", she revealed. How lovely!

The Queen, pictured with Meghan Markle, "makes everybody feel very special"

The Queen's tip 3 – Be reliable

Sophie tries to never let anyone down because she admires her mother-in-law's strong sense of duty. "The Queen would never let anybody down, and that means that you feel the same way. Because there's that part of her which I'm sure is like the proverbial stick of rock: if you cut her, the word "service" would just run through her", she told the magazine.

Lessons to live by are not the only things The Countess of Wessex has in common with The Queen. Sophie is apparently so in tune with the monarch's sense of style that she's been known to pick up items of clothing for her on shopping trips.

Shirtmaker Emma Willis recently revealed that Sophie is among her customers, but the Countess doesn't just buy for herself. "I've made many, many clothes for the Countess of Wessex – when I used to do a full women's collection," she told the Daily Mail. "She bought a shirt for her husband, Prince Edward, once. And she also bought a shirt for her mother-in-law, so I've made a shirt for the Queen!"

