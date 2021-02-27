Phillip Schofield reveals 'tiny guns' after incredible lockdown transformation The This Morning star has been training hard

Phillip Schofield revealed the impressive results of his fitness regime after displaying his newfound muscles on Instagram.

The This Morning star shared an incredible close-up of his "tiny guns" on his Stories, as he flexed his bulging bicep in his home gym.

Captioning the snap, Phillip wrote: "Well if there's an upside to lockdown 3… my training has given me tiny guns," followed by two crying with laughter emojis.

The TV star has clearly been working hard on his physique. In the background of the snap, you can see a variety of adjustable weights to help Phillip work up a sweat.

Phillip's body transformation comes after he shared his heartwarming plans for the coming months following the release of the government's four-step plan for easing coronavirus restrictions.

Phillip has been working hard on his physique

The famous dad wrote his 'to do' list on a blackboard called 'kitchen notes', which read: "March 8th: sit on a bench outside with one friend. March 29th: Invite six people to the garden. See mum/see family. April 12th: haircut/ have a drink and eat outside. May 17th: Go to the cinema. Have two households over. Holiday? Eat in a restaurant. June 21st: Hug everyone!"

Phillip added: "My roadmap, never has something so simple felt so important."

Phillip revealed his sweet plans for the coming months

The father-of-two is very close to his family. Phillip and his wife Stephanie Lowe share two daughters, Molly and Ruby, and the veteran TV presenter once revealed on This Morning that the family are known as "the four" due to their unbreakable bond.

In fact, Phillip is so close to his children that he even works with his oldest daughter Molly. The 24-year-old works for her dad's talent agency, and not only represents Phillip but Rochelle Humes too.

Molly publicly shared her support for her dad when he came out as gay last year, posting a picture of their family on Instagram Stories, and writing: "Love you always, so proud of you."

