Gemma Atkinson opens up about breast cancer

Gemma Atkinson has opened up about breast cancer in a new post. The Strictly Come Dancing star participated in a week-long fitness challenge with breast cancer charity, Coppa Feel, that involved hiking 100km across Scotland to raise money for the organisation, and after finishing, she took to Instagram with a series of photos taken from the event, along with a caption that explained why she took part.

"These women. These wonderfully kind, caring, strong woman! I can’t quite put into words how much I’ve been inspired by every single one of them," she began.

"Their stories of cancer diagnosis, to treatment, to showing me their scars to beating cancer or dealing with losing someone to cancer have all blown my mind. A small part of me felt a fraud on this trip because I (luckily) have no personal links to breast cancer."

Gemma Atkinson took part in a 100km trek in Scotland to raise money for breast cancer

Gemma went on to say that it was for her daughter with Strictly star Gorka Marquez, Mia, that she got involved: "I simply took part as a female with a daughter because I know how common this disease is and I wanted to do my bit to help. In just a week I’ve learnt so much. Education on checking our boobs, looking for changes and knowing “our normal” with boobs is SO important. I wouldn’t have got through this week without these ladies and it only took us half day to be sharing personal stories while squatting side by side literally pissing in the wind on a mountain!

Gemma Atkinson joined breast cancer charity Coppa Feel for the challenge

"We’ve seen each other’s arses, seen each other struggle, laugh and cry. And between us, we’ve picked each other up and completed every single walk and Monroe that was thrown at us. Together we’re unstoppable! God help anyone who messes with team Gemma."

She concluded by sharing that £300,000 has been made for the charity: "It’s been a blast and in the process, we’ve raised over 300k for @coppafeelpeople It’s been an honour to walk with you ladies. You’re all F**king Legends!!!!"

