Amanda Holden looks unreal in bikini photo – here's how she stays in shape

Amanda Holden's body is sensational. Fact. The Britain's Got Talent star often posts photos in activewear, and has even shared snaps of herself in a bikini. Besides the way she looks, though, she also appears to have endless energy.

Between presenting on Heart Radio and being a parent to her two children Hollie and Lexi, who she shares with husband Chris Hughes, she's always on the go, so how does she do it? What might surprise you, is that Amanda doesn't follow a gruelling fitness routine. She takes a balanced approach that she enjoys, and it clearly works wonders for her health. Here's everything she swears by.

Amanda Holden doesn’t diet

You read that right, Amanda once told Mail Online she says no to quick-fix diets: "You have to enjoy life," she explained. "I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

Amanda Holden doesn't go to the gym

"I like to keep active," she said. "But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold." Sure enough, Amanda shared several videos of herself enjoying a run during the lockdown period.

Amanda Holden gets her family involved in workouts

During the pandemic, Amanda recruited her husband and daughters for workouts to help keep their spirits high.

"As a family we've not let this lockdown stop us from exercising," she said on Instagram. "It's actually become an essential hour of our daily lives. Whether it's a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park – working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul."

Amanda Holden swears by yoga

"I'm so grateful to my body after what it has been through," she explained. "I got into yoga because after Hollie was born I'd been on a ventilator and I had a lot of lung problems. Kundalini yoga is all about breath work, so I took it on to build my strength. A lot of people advised me to do it for calmness, too. I don't really sit still, I'm always on the go."

As well as the mental benefits, she says her body shape has also reaped the rewards of yoga.

"There's one exercise called the Breath Fire which is great for abs," she said. "But it's also a good pick-me-up when you're tired – honestly, it's better than a cup of coffee! My body got strong and any excess fat disappeared. It's definitely made my tummy flatter."

Amanda Holden knuckles down before Britain's Got Talent shows

Amanda posted this snap of herself at fitness camp

When it comes time to film, Amanda likes to go one step further and visits a fitness camp in Portugal. "It's really good for your mindset, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in," she added.

