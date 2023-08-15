Amanda Holden, 52, has never looked better in beautiful bikini photo

Amanda Holden is currently enjoying a summer break with her family in Greece, and while she's away she has been sure to keep her fans updated on her dreamy holiday.

On Tuesday morning she reminded us just how incredible she looks, sharing an envy-inducing photo of herself reclining on the beach in a tiny white string bikini.

Lounging in a rustic driftwood structure, the 52-year-old captioned the photo: "Still squeezing out every drop of summer with my family," and fans were quick to comment praise on the sizzling snap.

© Instagram Amanda Holden's latest bikini snap could be her best yet...

"Bond girl vibes," one admirer wrote, while another added: "Ummm…WOW!" Many others simply added flame emojis, emphasising how hot the BGT star looks.

Amanda is currently living it up in Greece with her husband, Chris and daughters Holly and Lexi, but before jetting over to the Grecian paradise, they'd spent time in Italy, calling in at Pisa.

NEED TO KNOW: Amanda Holden's love life: Chris Hughes marriage, children and more

Just Chris and Amanda went to Italy, with Amanda sharing on Instagram that they were loving their alone time. "Just me, my love and a few bikinis. Can’t remember when we last had time alone."

During their sojourn in Italy, Amanda made sure to post a series of amazing swimwear photos, prompting a hilarious response from fellow ITV star Denise Welch.

© Instagram Amanda Holden gained praise for her tiny green bikini

On a photo of Amanda in a minuscule green bikini, Loose Women host Denise joked: "Stop posting photos from your 20s!!! FFS." Amanda certainly looks every bit as incredible as she did in her twenties, working hard to maintain her figure with a combination of running, cycling and walking keeping her ultra-trim.

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden, 52, has never looked better in oceanside bikini photos – what's her secret?

During their adults-only holiday, Amanda even shared a rare photo of herself and her husband, captioning the loved-up photo: "Finally, I got the pic with my husband!"

Their daughters, Lexi, 17, and Holly, 10, flew out to join them in Italy, and Amanda posted a gorgeous photo of the three of them enjoying a boat ride in Greece, eliciting much excitement from her fans.

© Instagram Amanda and her girls all looked lovely

Amanda simply captioned the family photo: "Me and my girls," and her followers flooded the post with caring comments, including: "Love this pic of you gorgeous girls," and: "This is the most perfect picture."

We're happy the whole family is enjoying their summer break!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub