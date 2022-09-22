Amanda Holden reveals huge lifestyle change at 51 – friends send support

Amanda Holden is known for being a great sport, always getting involved in TikTok trends and partaking in japes on set during Britain's Got Talent, so it comes as no surprise that she's taken on her biggest challenge yet.

WOW: Amanda Holden's super-toned physique is surprisingly achievable

The Heart Radio presenter took to Instagram to share that she's swapped her trademark killer heels for hiking boots, in order to tackle the Three Peaks Challenge. Alongside a photo of herself holding a sky-high red stiletto and a sensible hiking boot, the 51-year-old shared details of her plans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden reveals grand doorway at lavish home

"I'm swapping my stilettos for these glam boots for a challenge of a lifetime – the iconic ‘Three Peaks Challenge!," she wrote on Instagram.

SEE: 10 times Amanda Holden proved she's the queen of swimwear

LOOK: Amanda Holden channels Legally Blonde in bodycon dress

"I'll scale the highest mountains of Wales, England and Scotland, climbing 10,476 feet in 24 hours for @globals_make_some_noise," Amanda said of her charity challenge.

Her celebrity friends and followers rushed to support Amanda, with her Heart co-star Ashley Roberts writing: "You got this sister!" while Amanda's fellow BGT star, Alesha Dixon, commented: "That's my girl."

Amanda Holden is swapping heels for hiking boots

Loose Women star Saira Khan sent her support too, writing: "Wow!! Good on you Amanda, good luck and what a fantastic cause. You will love it."

READ: Amanda Holden shares childhood trauma that lead to depression

While Amanda highlighted she'll be switching out of her stilettos, she's already a keen hiker, so scaling the peaks shouldn't be too much of a struggle.

Amanda Holden hiking with friends

This summer Amanda shared a video of herself hiking while on holiday, so we're betting she's more prepared than she lets on!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.