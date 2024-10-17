Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William's 'incredible' arm strength and muscle building tricks
Collage of prince william looking strong © Getty

Prince William's 'incredible' arm strength: how the future king builds his muscles

The Prince of Wales has seriously sculpted biceps

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Cast your mind back to when the Covid vaccines were first rolled out. While the nation rejoiced at escaping from the grips of Coronavirus, the vaccination wasn't the only thing we were getting excited about.

When photos of Prince William receiving his first vaccine were released, social media users were whipped up into a frenzy by his toned biceps, and it seems the royal hasn't let his workout routine slide, with new comments about his strength emerging this week.

During a game of American Football in London, Phoebe Schecter, GB women's flag football team captain noted of the future king: "His arm strength is incredible. I could not believe how far he could throw the ball. He did a great job. Very coachable."

man throwing rugby ball © Getty Images
Prince William impressed with his strength

Though Prince William revealed he isn't a huge fan of the sport, he clearly works hard to maintain his strong arms. HELLO! took a deep dive into the royal's lifestyle to find out how he built his strength.

1/5

rince William warms up as he makes his water polo debut for the Scottish National Universities Squad i© Getty Images

Swimming

During his university years, Prince William was captain of the water polo team at St. Andrews, a hobby which likely honed his arms.

Water polo is fantastic for building endurance, as players are not allowed to touch the bottom of the pool and have to tread water the whole time – quite the arm workout.

2/5

Prince William disembarks his RAF Search and Rescue Sea King Helicopter after giving his father Prince Charles, Prince of Wales a tour at RAF Valley on July 9, 2012 © Max Mumby/Indigo

RAF training

During his years in the RAF, Prince William will have had to maintain a certain level of fitness, and while he may no longer have an active role in the RAF, he is said to have kept up a military-style exercise routine, which was also loved by the late Prince Philip and King Charles.

The exercises – based on the Royal Canadian Air Force exercise plan – are said to have been passed down through several generations of the royal family. The 11-minute workout is designed to target all parts of the body – arms included.

It involves two minutes of stretches, one minute of sit-ups, one minute of back and leg raises, one minute of push-ups and six minutes of running on the spot while doing 10 eagle jumps every 75 steps.

3/5

Prince William warms up before talking part in the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club© Max Mumby/Indigo

Gym bunny

Prince William is a dedicated gym-goer. How do we know this? Thanks to British rapper Stormy, who said on the Jonathan Ross show: "I bumped into Prince William at the gym."

While Stormzy was discreet about what Prince William was doing in the gym, we suspect muscle building was high on his agenda.

4/5

Prince William rowing on an official visit to Germany on July 20, 2017 in Heidelberg© Getty

Rowing

Prince William is a dab hand on a rowing boat, often showing off his prowess during royal engagements on the water.

While we doubt he rows regularly, the fact he can get back into the sport at a moment's notice proves he has enviable strength with oars.

5/5

William sported his WHOOP at the Euro match in July© Carl Recine

Fitness tracking

Prince William certainly takes his health seriously – he was seen wearing a Whoop fitness tracker, which will help him curate his workout routine, giving insight into when she needs to rest and when he can train harder. Essential when trying to build muscle. 

