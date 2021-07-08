Brie Larson’s insane new workout video is proof she’s Captain Marvel in real life Fans are going crazy over it!

Brie Larson is a total superhero on and off the set. The Captain Marvel star proved that yet again when she gave fans a glimpse into her latest workout...and it was so intense that it made our jaws drop.

The actress took on the feat in a makeshift gym in what appeared to be her garage wearing a matching crop top and leggings, and she lifted an incredible amount of weight while knocking out several squats. Brie also did this completely barefoot with a splash of red polish on her pedicure to boot.

Brie made fans go wild when she lifted these heavy weights!

To keep cool, the actress wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail for the tough fitness routine, and her trainer was right by her side cheering her on as she finished each squat. "No toes were hurt in the making," she captioned the clip.

Fans raced to her comments to commend her, with one writing: "The real Captain Marvel." Another added: "Yaaaaa! Here she comes baby! Superhuman strength mode on! Captain marvel ohh how I miss you."

Brie also had fans cheering in her comments in May when she shared a video of herself kicking off the summer knocking out a tough workout move as if she was on set filming a scene for an action flick.

Brie has been sharing her workout videos more often - and every one has wowed fans

In the clip the Room star shared on Instagram, she can be seen in a gym wearing a matching sports bra and leggings as she takes on a one-arm pull-up - an exercise that not only requires quite a bit of arm strength - but core strength too.

Brie reaches up to a high bar with one arm in the video and pulls her entire body up a few times. "Get another one", her trainer says, before she drops down and says "yeah!"

"Umm *hi* don't mind me achieving my one-arm pull-up goal!", Brie captioned the post.

It’s clear her hard workouts are paying off. She looks amazing!

