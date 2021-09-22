Kate Middleton will never run the marathon for this reason The Duchess of Cambridge won't be following in sister Pippa's footsteps

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge is incredibly sporty, and often speaks out about her love of keeping fit, with tennis and running among her hobbies. But Kate will never be able to take part in a marathon – even though she attended the London Marathon back in 2017 when her mental health charity Heads Together was the event's chosen charity of the year, and despite her sister Pippa running one in Kenya.

WATCH: Kate Middleton tries abseiling

This is all down to the simple matter of security, Kate revealed to her friend and journalist Bryony Gordon during an appearance on Loose Women. Author Bryony was on the show discussing her impressive connections with the royal family, and recalled the first time she met the Duchess.

Kate Middleton won't be able to take part in a marathon due to security

After being introduced to the royal to talk about Heads Together at the marathon, Bryony asked the mother-of-three if she would be running it, to which Kate answered: "Oh no, security and all that."

Bryony then teased: "If I can do the marathon, you can." Sure enough, Bryony has ran it herself, and her successful book Eat, Drink, Run is based on her experience.

While Kate was unable to take part in the full race, she did take part in a 100-metre sprint with Prince William and Prince Harry during a training day for runners taking part in the marathon, and was also there to cheer on the participants on the day itself.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry supporting runners at the London Marathon in 2017

Back in 2015, Kate's sister Pippa Middleton chatted to HELLO! about completing her first marathon in Kenya. On her decision to take part in the gruelling 42km course, she explained: "I decided that a marathon was a 'life box' that needed ticking and this year was my time – despite it being one of the toughest in the world, with temperatures rising to more than 30ºC, at an altitude of 5,550ft and with the possibility of bumping into lions or rhinos."

Pippa completed the race in three hours, 56 minutes, and was overcome with emotion when she got to the finish line.

