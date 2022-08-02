Kate Middleton's toned legs: all the times she's looked incredible in shorts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Last weekend saw the Duchess of Cambridge take part in a friendly boat race alongside SailGP's GB team in Plymouth, and while we were wowed by her sporting prowess, it wasn't just her sailing skills that had royal fans talking.

Ahead of the sailing, the Duchess stepped out in a nautical-themed look complete with tailored white shorts, with fans taking to social media to share their admiration for her toned legs, which looked muscly and lean.

WATCH: Duchess Kate enjoys victory with Great Britain SailGP team

"Beautiful legs, like a top model!" one wrote, while another commented: "If we didn’t know who she was it would be easy to believe she’s either an A-list star or supermodel."

This isn't the first time Duchess Kate has wowed fans in shorts – she's rocked leg-baring attire for several other royal occasions too, looking incredible every time. Read on to see the Duchess of Cambridge's best shorts moments.

Duchess Kate wowed in these tailored white shorts ahead of her boat race in July 2022

The Duchess of Cambridge wore khaki shorts for a sailing engagement in the Bahamas in June 2022

Duchess Kate added a cap and jumper to her ensemble when the rain started pouring

Ever the sportswoman, Duchess Kate wore this outfit to take to the seas in Cowes in 2019

Way back in 2008 Duchess Kate wore these yellow hotpants to a roller disco in London

So how does Duchess Kate get her legs looking so toned?

The royal has been known to incorporate a hybrid of cardio and weight training into her lifestyle. From running to weight lifting, cycling to rowing, yoga to HIIT, the sporty Duchess' workout routine certainly isn't for the faint-hearted.

1. Running

Duchess Kate is known to love running, with Mike Tindall, who is married to Prince William's cousin Zara, describing Duchess Kate as an "engine", claiming his dream rugby team would involve the 40-year-old royal on one wing "because she loves running, she can run all day!"

Prince William and Duchess Kate are competitive

Running is definitely a key player in Duchess Kate's lean limbs.

"Regardless of your body shape and size, runners tend to have powerful legs as they are constantly working the large muscles of their body," says David Wiener, who works with fitness app Freeletics.

2. Weight Training

Anyone into fitness knows that weight training is the key to progress - and the Duchess certainly doesn't skip leg day in the gym!

3. Tennis

It's well documented that the Duchess loves tennis, even taking to the court with Emma Radacanu last year, and while the sport might seem like an arm workout, it exercises the legs too.

Duchess Kate enjoys tennis

"Many people think that tennis simply relies on your arms and wrists. In reality, the movements and actions in tennis require your whole body. Even actions that seem simple at first, like hitting a ball, require your whole body to be in sync," says Tim Benjamin of audio fitness app WithU, which offers tennis-inspired workouts.

Tim compares tennis to HIIT, due to the short, sharp, movements that are used to move around the tennis court. "They are a great way to improve cardio and lung capacity."

4. Hiking

Duchess Kate and Prince William have been pictured enjoying the great outdoors, and hiking with their dogs, on many occasions, and while hiking might not get the heart rate up quite like other activities that Duchess Kate loves, it's key for leg toning.

"One of the most important (yet underrated) exercises to get toned legs is walking," confirms David. "Walking has so many different mental and physical health benefits and is incredibly important if you want toned legs.

Hiking is a great leg work out

"I always recommend that if you can walk somewhere, then walk! Swapping that 10-minute car journey for a 20-minute walk can truly be the difference in not only leading a healthier lifestyle, but helping get amazing toned legs."

5. Cycling

The mum-of-three has been spotted cycling on numerous occasions – an exercise key for toned legs.

The Duchess cycles to maintain her strong legs

"Cycling is another great exercise which helps you tone your legs as you will be working your quadriceps when you pedal, which helps strengthen and tone your legs," explains David. "You will also be working the hamstrings and calf muscles, which gives you a true full leg workout."

