Prince George's birth changed Kate Middleton's career path in an unexpected way 2013 was a busy year for the Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a jam-packed afternoon on Tuesday. Not only did they join the Wessex's at the Commonwealth Games, they also paid a very important visit.

While in Birmingham, Prince William, Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte also visited the Team England Futures programme, a partnership between SportsAid, of which The Duchess is Patron, Sport England, and Commonwealth Games England.

During the engagement, the royals met a group of young athletes to hear about the support they receive from the charity. Their Royal Highnesses also took part in an interactive workshop alongside, hearing the practical advice provided to athletes on nutrition and sleep.

SportsAid is a charity close to Duchess Kate's heart, and she has been a patron since 2013 – the same year Prince George was born, leading us to wonder if the birth of her first child motivated the royal to become a patron for a charity that helps young people.

SportsAid was created to enrich the lives of talented young athletes, by recognising and nurturing their abilities through and beyond sport.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Duchess Kate visited people who SportsAid has helped

The Duchess is so supportive of the charity, that an event for the cause was her first solo engagement following the birth of her first child.

Taking place in October 2013, seven months on from Prince George's birth, the Duchess met young athletes who were supported by the charity, as well as taking part in a spot of volleyball and spending time watching the country's future Olympians and Paralympians — who have all received expert tuition from SportsAid.

Duchess Cambridge is a committed patron of SportsAid

SportsAid wasn't the only youth-supporting charity that Prince William's wife took on patronage following the birth of her son. The mum-of-three also became patron of Place2Be in 2013, a charity that provides emotional and therapeutic services to children in secondary school.

