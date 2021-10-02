Victoria Beckham's 'detox' and 'infusions' at epic wellness retreat - details Victoria jetted to Germany for her annual health check-up

Fashionista Victoria Beckham takes her health very seriously and the star has revealed that she has made the annual trip to Germany, along with her husband David, for a wellness M.O.T.

"I'm going to be sharing some moments from our recent trip to one of our favourite health spas in Baden Baden in Germany," wrote Victoria before she shared throwback videos of her at the wellness centre.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham speaks out about full body M.O.T

She explained to fans that her "annual check-ups" would include "MRIs," reporting it would be like an M.O.T for the body. The designer also revealed that she was looking forward to detoxing with "infusions and long hikes".

Victoria looked the epitome of health as she spoke to her followers, wearing an all-black gym outfit with a cap and a holdall draped over her shoulder.

The star got bespoke treatment advice from a doctor

It looked as though the star was sporting minimal makeup but, in fact, she explained that Victoria Beckham Beauty's skincare was all that she needed to get her gorgeous glow.

She then shared a picture of her alongside the doctor who tailored their bespoke treatments throughout the stay.

The star linked to @villastephaniebadenbaden and the place looks incredible complete with a spectacular indoor pool, an outdoor gym and pristine surroundings.

A preview of the meals that Victoria has eaten at this resort before

The programmes at the spa also include nutrition plans, digital detoxes and physiotherapy.

Located within the Black Forest, the setting not only makes for beautiful vistas but it also provides a wealth of activities. There are more than 1,000 different hiking routes and 10 different incredible lakes!

In 2020, Victoria and her husband David stayed at this very resort, and back then they also shared clips of their health retreat.

Victoria and David enjoyed a sunset hike together in the same location in 2020

The Instagram posts included snaps of the superfood meals on offer there, as well as a romantic picture of the happy couple on a sunset hike.

On Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Postcard from our wellness week in Germany! Kisses David Beckham xx."

With just 15 rooms and suites, this very exclusive spa is incredibly sought-after, attracting clients from all around the world who want to detox and reset.

