Louise Minchin attempts surprising challenge after leaving BBC Breakfast – watch

Louise Minchin has taken on a few challenges since leaving BBC Breakfast. Unsurprisingly, it's fitness and sport that triathlete Louise has been focusing on, and her latest venture was into the world of rugby.

She appeared in a video alongside rugby player and nurse Zee Alema Zainab, who also featured on an episode of Louise's podcast, Her Spirit, ahead of playing a game of the sport with her.

Speaking in the video, Zee said: "Hi everyone, I've got a new teammate, guess who she is."

Louise replied: "There is a problem, there is a problem. I've never, this is the first time I've touched a rugby ball. I don’t think I'm going to be any good to you at all but I'm super excited to be here and to do some training."

Zee said: "You'll be fine. Her Spirit podcast? Amazing," to which Louise said: "She's on it, listen to her, it’s a wonderful podcast. Go back and listen to it specifically for her."

Louise recently completed a 13km swim challenge

Louise retweeted the video on her own account and captioned it: "What fun to meet you Zee, I loved the podcast we did with you so much, I had to join and play rugby – what an absolute blast! Do listen to Zee on the @herspirit podcast she has infectious energy."

Louise recently took on another challenge in the form of a 13km swim. She shared a series of photos and wrote: "I can't believe I swam 13km today, massively helped by an incoming tide and @herspirituk friends and @swimcathswim who somehow persuaded me it was a good idea. Now I just have to be able to run that far again! Thanks to @aberdovey swim for an epic experience. I LOVED it."

Louise has long been a fan of endurance sport and has taken part in various triathlon events, while she's also written a book on the topic in the past, Dare to Tri: My Journey from the BBC Breakfast Sofa to GB Team Triathlete.

