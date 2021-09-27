Louise Minchin overcomes personal challenge after leaving BBC Breakfast – see photo Louise recently stepped down as a BBC Breakfast host alongside Dan Walker, but she's been keeping busy in other ways

Louise Minchin has taken on a big fitness challenge, shortly after stepping down from her role as a host alongside Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast.

The journalist took to Twitter to share the news with her fans, as she wrote: "I can't believe I swam 13km today, massively helped by an incoming tide and @herspirituk friends and @swimcathswim who somehow persuaded me it was a good idea. Now I just have to be able to run that far again! Thanks to @aberdoveyswim for an epic experience I LOVED it."

She accompanied the caption with a trio of photos, showing herself along with other challenge participants wearing wetsuits before they took on the swim.

Louise has long been a fan of endurance sport. She's taken part in various triathlon events, and has even written a few books on the topic in the past, including Dare to Tri: My Journey from the BBC Breakfast Sofa to GB Team Triathlete.

Louise joined a group of other women to complete the swim

She completed her most recent challenge alongside "friends" she has made through her podcast: the Her Spirit Podcast which she hosts alongside BBC Triathlon presenter Annie Emmerson.

Louise has spoken out about focusing on said podcast and her sports career now that she has left BBC Breakfast, so this is likely the first of many challenges to come.

Louise shared a series of photos from the day

Inspired? Louise's podcast is all about motivating others to get involved, and the website reads: "Our mission is to inspire women everywhere to live a healthier, happier life. In these podcasts you will hear from phenomenal women in the world of sport and business and everything else as well, talking about the desires, vulnerabilities and spirited ways.

Louise wore a Her Spirit-branded hat on the day

"Her Spirit believes in inspiring EVERY woman to become fitter, stronger and healthier. We believe your Mind, Body and Fuel are intrinsically linked and taking small, achievable steps will lead to big changes. Her Spirit supports women of all shapes to sizes to achieve goals you never thought possible and have your #BestYearYet."

