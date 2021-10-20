9-1-1, Grey's Anatomy and Sex/Life stars join forces for incredible cause Love this!

9-1-1 star Oliver Stark and Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi have joined forces to raise money for an incredible charity that aims to support and empower individuals and communities affected by breast cancer.

"Anyone else obsessed with Oliver Stark like we are? Good news! He so graciously donated a meet and greet for our Charity Buzz auction! You can now bid for your chance to virtually meet Actor Oliver Stark, via Looped," A Cause for Entertainment shared, revealing that he will be taking part in an online meet and greet with one lucky fan.

WATCH: Liz Hurley calls on women to self-examine for early breast cancer detection

Bids are now being accepted, and as well as Oliver and Sarah, fans can bid for the chance to meet Superman & Lois' Bitsie Tulloch, Once Upon a Time star Jennifer Morrison and Ted Lasso breakout Brendan Hunt.

A Cause for Entertainment supports and empowers research, education and individuals and families who are currently facing a breast cancer diagnosis, and was launched in 2015.

Big Sky's Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Shawn Ashmore from The Boys, and Grey's Anatomy's Anthony Hill are all also available for bids.

The auction ends on various dates throughout October.

Oliver is one of several celebrities whom you can bid on to meet virtually

Elizabeth Hurley has also been campaigning to raise awareness following the death of her grandmother to the disease. She often shares posts about the importance of women checking for lumps in their breasts, and recently revealed that one particular post helped two of her friends discover their diagnosis before it was too late.

Elizabeth recalled how she shared a post on Instagram about self-checking, and that "two friends - both in their 40s who had not checked themselves - checked after seeing my Instagram and two of them found lumps and two of them went to the doctor, two of them were diagnosed with breast cancer and two have gone through treatment."

"They're fine because they found it very early," she added.

Amy had her first mammogram live on her show

"They found a lump themselves, but they actually wouldn’t have self-checked had they not seen the Instagram that I did on behalf of our campaign. So, just hearing that alone makes you think, please ladies, start to check."

Good Morning America host Amy Robach has also been open about her diagnosis after she underwent a live mammogram on the show in 2013 which discovered a lump.

Amy underwent a double mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy to save her life.

