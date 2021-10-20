Ricky Gervais and partner Jane surprise fan with 'incurable stomach cancer' After Life star Ricky and Jane Fallon responded to his request

Ricky Gervais is no doubt inundated with requests from fans, but after one particular fan reached out via Twitter, he and girlfriend Jane Fallon took the time to respond.

Ricky's fan wrote: "I've been diagnosed with incurable stomach cancer at only 35, can all of my followers retweet this so I can hopefully get my hero Ricky Gervais to send me a quick message of support, thanks."

People were quick to help, and at the time of writing, the tweet has since had 1,003 likes and 350 retweets.

And on the very same day – less than an hour later, to be precise – Ricky replied: "Hey Gary, I'm with you all the way mate. Stay strong."

Hey Gary, I'm with you all the way mate. Stay strong 👍 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) October 18, 2021

After Life star Ricky's girlfriend Jane Fallon also did her bit. As Ricky's fan awaited a response, another tagged Jane and asked: "Any chance you could pass this on, I'm trying to do a good deed," to which Jane responded: "He's done it."

He’s done it 😊 — Jane Fallon (@JaneFallon) October 19, 2021

The fan in question thanked Ricky for coming back to him, writing: "Massively appreciated," adding: "Honoured I am Jane, genuinely humbled. Sorry for the constant messages from people, they're just trying to help. Once again, tell Ricky that message is truly special to me."

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon have been together for more than 38 years

He also shared a follow-up tweet of his own: "Thanks to all my followers who retweeted my tweet," he said. "Each and every one of you. As it happened, Ricky sent me a tweet of support, a phenomenal honour made possible by all of you."

According to the NHS, stomach cancer "is often treatable, but can be difficult to treat".

Treatment depends on various factors including the type and size of cancer, where it is located, if it has spread, and your general health. Surgery and chemotherapy are usually required, sometimes alongside radiotherapy and targeted medicines.

You can find more information on stomach cancer via the NHS.

