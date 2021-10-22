GMB's Richard Madeley breaks silence after commenting on Kate Middleton's appearance Richard shocked fans as he drew attention to the Duchess of Cambridge's size

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley sparked a major fan reaction when he commented on Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's size earlier this week, and he has since broken his silence.

SEE: GMB's Richard Madeley shocks fans with comment on Kate Middleton's size - watch

Richard took to Twitter to share a review on Simon Scarrow's novel, Blackout.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Richard Madeley makes comment on Kate Middleton's size

He wrote: "Winter, 1939, the Berlin blackout has begun. Terrible crimes committed in the darkness. Can honest cop, Inspector Horst Schenke, get to the bottom of the murders before he is 'disappeared' by a Nazi regime? A compulsive page-turner by @SimonScarrow."

The tweet marks the first time that Richard has posted on social media since the episode of GMB in which he referred to Duchess Kate's "tiny waist".

SEE: Kate Middleton's scar - the real story revealed

Winter, 1939, the Berlin blackout has begun. Terrible crimes committed in the darkness. Can honest cop, Inspector Horst Schenke, get to the bottom of the murders before he is ‘disappeared’ by a Nazi regime? A compulsive page-turner by @SimonScarrow #WHSRJhttps://t.co/tdntMyrNXf pic.twitter.com/2gn5gu1i0C — Richard Madeley (@richardm56) October 21, 2021

The comment came as he and co-host Susanna Reid discussed the environmental Earthshot Prize Awards on Sunday, which Kate Middleton attended with husband Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

"She's so slim isn't she, Kate," he said to fellow GMB host Susanna Reid. Susanna awkwardly replied, "She is, isn't she?" to which Richard said: "Tiny, tiny waist." Susanna concluded: "She looks absolutely terrific."

Richard's quip about Kate's waist didn't go down well with viewers, with several expressing their disdain at his willingness to shift the focus from the point of the awards, to Kate's appearance.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize Awards on Sunday

They took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One wrote: "Whole VT about climate change… what earthshot can do for the planet… switch back to @richardm56 and all he says is about how slim Kate Middleton is. Geez do better."

Whole VT about climate change…what earthshot can do for the planet…switch back to @richardm56 and all he says is about how slim Kate Middleton is. Geez do better. #gmb — Caz (@Cazla_) October 18, 2021

Another agreed: "So all the talk about the environment and the Earthshot and all Richard can speak of is the size of Kate's waist! Typical. Try to focus, please."

And a third said: "Oh Richard, just watching gmb, and I was horrified to hear your comments about the size of Kate's waist!"

Some are big fans of Susanna and Richard as co-hosts, though, and one wrote: "Always enjoy watching you both of a morning. #GMB."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.