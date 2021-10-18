Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley has sparked a major viewer reaction with a comment on Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's size.

Speaking of Kate's appearance at the environmental Earthshot Prize awards on Sunday, which she attended with husband Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, Richard instead turned the focus to Kate's "tiny, tiny waist".

"She's so slim isn't she, Kate," he said to fellow GMB host Susanna Reid.

Susanna awkwardly replied, "She is, isn't she?" to which Richard said: "Tiny, tiny waist."

Susanna concluded: "She looks absolutely terrific."

Richard's quip about Kate's waist hasn't gone down well with viewers, and several have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize Awards on Sunday

One wrote: "Whole VT about climate change… what earthshot can do for the planet… switch back to @richardm56 and all he says is about how slim Kate Middleton is. Geez do better."

Another agreed: "So all the talk about the environment and the Earthshot and all Richard can speak of is the size of Kate's waist! Typical. Try to focus, please."

And a third said: "Oh Richard, just watching gmb, and I was horrified to hear your comments about the size of Kate's waist!"

Some are big fans of Susanna and Richard as co-hosts, though, and one wrote: "Always enjoy watching you both of a morning. #GMB."

Richard returned to Good Morning Britain in June 2021, after Piers Morgan quit. Ahead of his first appearance back on the show he took to Twitter to apologise to audience members in advance for any quips he might make.

"Not one, not two, but three early morning alarms by my bed tonight – back on guest co-hosting duties with Good Morning Britain tomorrow. Good to be back (well, for me, as to you, I can only apologise). See you there, folks!"

He previously opened up about the role "suiting" him, and was the fan favourite to replace Piers.

