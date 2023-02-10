Tour Loose Women's Judi Love's Hackney home she's made her own The comedian is a single mum to her children

Loose Women star Judi Love brightens up our screens each time she's on the show with her witty one liners and infectious laugh and she's made no secret of the fact she has a ball on the show and she loves her fellow stars. When she's not doing stand up or appearing on ITV, the mum-of-two resides in Hackney, East London, with her two children.

While Judi has made several virtual TV appearances from her property, we've only had a few sneak peeks of what her property looks like. From cosy furniture to well-stocked bookshelves and calming house plants, it's the ideal family home.

Judi Love's living room

Judi has made most of her virtual appearances from the living room. It's designed with a combination of white and grey walls, while furniture includes a flecked grey sofa, a wooden exposed bookshelf, and a large house plant in a bohemian style metallic vase in one corner.

On the opposite side of the room, Judi has positioned a black and white Aztec-print sofa against a white wall, while a circular clock is mounted above.

The windows in the living room have white venetian blinds, lined with grey metallic-effect curtains, which are held in place via metallic holdbacks with crystal balls at the ends. Judi also has an additional house plant in a silver vase on one windowsill.

This angle gave a better look at the family's bookshelf, storing several types of books, as well as a candle and an ornament.

Judi Love's kitchen

Judi often films Instagram videos from her kitchen. In keeping with the living room, it follows a grey and white colour scheme, with grey glossy tiles and white walls, and natural wooden cupboards with metallic silver handles.

Judi Love's bedroom

Judi previously offered a small glimpse of her bedroom, showing a headboard that matches the material of the sofa in her living room, as well as a small white shelf holding a wooden trinket box above. Much like the rest of the home, white walls in the room make for an airy feel.

