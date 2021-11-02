Ariana Grande pays moving tribute ahead of The Voice live shows Team Ariana is coming in strong

Ariana Grande is ensuring that people realize how devoted she is to her position as a coach on The Voice with her latest social media post.

The singer shared a candid picture on her Instagram as she paid a heartwarming tribute to her team of contestants ahead of the live shows.

The shot consisted of participants Jim & Sasha Allen, Bella DeNapoli, Holly Forbes, Raquel Trinidad, and Ryleigh Plank.

In the middle stood their coach, laughing along with her team as she donned one of her most incredible looks for the show, an aquamarine-colored velvet combo, consisting of a crop-top and skirt.

The top was embellished with dripping crystals on the fringe and featured some puffed sleeves as well, while showing off her insanely sculpted abs.

The shot on the whole was quite moving and displayed the closeness of team Ariana, as she captioned it with: "My heart.

"@musicbyryleigh @belladenapoli @hollyforbesmusic @groovyraq @jimandsasha @speaknowsasha see you at the lives #teamariana."

Ariana paid a heartwarming tribute to her team on The Voice

The comments section featured several fans cheering them on, with a few echoing chants of "I love you" for the coach and her team, and many just leaving heart and flame emojis behind.

The Break Free singer individually paid tribute to several of the members of her team on her Instagram Stories, sharing videos of their performances along with notes of love and gratitude for them.

Fans have been incredibly receptive towards seeing Ariana on The Voice and she's been well received for her generally positive demeanor.

The singer has been absolutely loving her time on the show and showed it with a recent post after the first two episodes of the season, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity.

The singer has shared her love of being on the show as a coach

She extended a warm welcome to the new members of her team, while also adding: "I adore these humans beyond measure and cannot wait for next week @nbcthevoice. I ….. love this show and these souls and I…. just can't wait for it all. See you monday!"

