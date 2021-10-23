The Voice's Ariana Grande as you've never seen her before Just wait until you see this

Ariana Grande wowed fans by revealing a look they weren't expecting on Friday. The Voice star took to Instagram with some news and the photo she shared blew her social media followers away.

Ariana showed off her new sci-fi skin for video game, Fortnite. With her signature ponytail still on display, the singer's virtual character wore a new figure-hugging, black spacesuit and heels.

She captioned the post: "#fortnitemares now through nov 1st @fortnite," and her fans were very excited for the SpaceFarer. "Killer," wrote one, while another added: "I've found my new Halloween costume," and many were delighted to see Ariana back in Fortnite.

The star has been appearing on The Voice in the flesh, and she's been a sure-fire hit with the contestants and her fellow judges.

Things may be turning a little more competitive now though, as Blake Shelton teased a bit of rivalry with a clip he posted from the show recently too.

"Y’all don’t wanna miss what happens tonight… no spoilers here!" he captioned the picture which saw Ariana dismissing the country star and Blake appearing to be telling her to be quiet.

Ariana showed off her new Fornite outfit

The banter is sure to make for great TV viewing and will likely only enhance the show's popularity.

The Voice returned on 20 September for Blake's 21st season; Ariana replaced former judge Nick Jonas for her first season while Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend also returned for their eighth and sixth seasons, respectively.

The star looked futuristic on stage too

Ariana is certainly keeping herself busy and along with her gig on the singing show, she's also been promoting her beauty line and perfume too.

She shared professional photos of herself on social media advertising both and looked incredible. Fans were also stunned to see her rocking her hair down, rather than slicked back in a ponytail and heaped her with praise for her appearance.

