Jessica Simpson is 'unrecognisable' in photo from peak of addiction - here's why The Dukes of Hazzard star looks so different

Jessica Simpson has shared a photo of herself during the height of her alcoholism, to reflect and mark four years of sobriety. The image shows Jessica sitting on the floor of what appears to be her living room, and she accompanied it with a lengthy caption detailing her journey as an "unrecognizable version" of herself.

No doubt Jessica is referencing her mental state at the time the photo was taken, but her physical appearance is notably different, too, and there's scientific reason for the latter.

According to Drink Aware, "Drinking alcohol can cause our faces to look bloated and puffy, and we might find that it bloats the stomach too. This is caused by the dehydrating effects of alcohol."

The website adds that alcohol is also a large factor in weight gain. "Drinking alcohol reduces the amount of fat our bodies burn for energy," it explains. "While we can store nutrients, protein, carbohydrates, and fat in our bodies, we can't store alcohol, so our systems want to get rid of it, and this takes priority."

Though not visible in Jessica's image, alcohol can affect the way our eyes look, too, since it "causes tiny blood vessels in our eyes to widen", Drink Aware explains. As a result, we end up with more "bloodshot" eyes, while alcohol can also "disrupt our sleep and contribute to dark circles around the eyes".

Jessica shared a photo from 2017 as she battled alcoholism

Jessica, who is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson and has three children, wrote in her caption: "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.

"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honour. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.

"I can’t believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears, and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."

