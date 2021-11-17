HELLO! pledges £50,000 to support women’s charity for World Hello Day We’re giving back to an important cause as part of #HelloToKindness

Celebrated globally every 21 November, the annual World Hello Day champions peace across the world. Since its introduction in 1973, World Hello Day is currently celebrated in over 180 countries in a global effort to spread a little more kindness.

At HELLO!, we see this day as an opportunity to give back to a worthy cause who raises awareness of important topics close to our hearts.

MORE: Katarine Johnson-Thomson celebrates World Kindness Day in the sweetest way

As part of our ongoing #HelloToKindness movement, this year we are coining our very own World HELLO! Day. To celebrate this, HELLO! has pledged to support Wellbeing of Women, a ground-breaking charity which is dedicated to delivering positive change to the lives of women, girls and babies through research, education, and advocacy. By investing in the highest-quality research across all areas of women’s reproductive health, the charity aims to discover new ways to change and improve the lives of women.

HELLO! will donate £50,000 worth of free advertising to Wellbeing of Women, in the hopes of enabling this amazing charity to reach our audiences far and wide.

Among a host of incredible initiatives, Wellbeing of Women has recently launched its Menopause Workplace Pledge in partnership with HELLO!. This initiative aims to reduce stigma, provide support, and end the struggle of women suffering from a lack of workplace support when it comes to the menopause.

MORE: Visit our Menopause Workplace Pledge hub to join our movement

People often struggle with their menopause in the workplace. Women make up nearly half of the UK working population, but around 900,000 have quit their jobs due to their struggle with menopausal symptoms. Without acknowledgment of these difficulties, the menopause can take a huge toll on the affected communities.

But by identifying and responding to these issues, the joint pledge aims to support organisations in their journey to improving these workplace standards with a combination of practical support and written guidance.