6 books about kindness everyone should read

From helping out a friend in need to simply smiling at a stranger, an act of kindness – no matter how big or small – can go a long way. Making the choice to lead with kindness, to treat others, ourselves and the planet with the respect and love that we each deserve, can illuminate those grey and gloomy days.

If you're searching for a feel-good read to nourish and replenish your soul, then these kindness-based books are the ultimate tonic. Filled with go-to tips and inspirational quotes, learn how to make kindness a part of your every day, because if the world needs anything at all, it's kindness.

The best books about being kind and showing empathy...

Be Kind, Rosie Nixon

Be Kind, £9.29 / $14.99, Amazon

HELLO!'s very own Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon has created the ultimate guide to kindness. Packed with quotes, tips, actions and pearls of wisdom from famous personalities, experts and inspirational leaders. This small book is full of heart.

The Little Book of Kindness, Bernadette Russell

The Little Book of Kindness: Everyday actions to change your life and the world around you, £8.99 / $8.99, Amazon

Author Bernadette Russell launched her blog, 366 Days Of Kindness, in 2011, in which she pledged to be kind every day to a stranger. Culminating in this fun and witty read, The Little Book of Kindness documents what she learned along the way as well as providing ideas, practical tips and interactive exercises that encourage you to be kind in every and all aspects of life.

Kindfulness, Padraig O'Morain

Kindfulness, £4.49 / $13.03, Amazon

Struggle with self-criticism? Being kind to ourselves is just as important as being kind to others, but that doesn't mean it's always easy. Psychotherapist, trained counsellor and mindfulness teacher Padraig O'Morain emphasises the importance of self-compassion and mindfulness in her practical and uplifting book, Kindfulness.

The Power of Kindness, Brian Goldman MD

The Power of Kindness: Why Empathy Is Essential in Everyday Life, £13.12 / $20.01, Amazon

Veteran emergency room physician, Dr Brian Goldman, investigates what kindness truly looks like. From meeting with a top neuroscientist for an MRI scan of his brain to see if he is hard-wired for empathy, to speaking to some of the most empathic people alive, Goldman learns what it truly means to be kind.

The War For Kindnesss, Jamil Zaki

The War for Kindness: Building Empathy in a Fractured World, £23.98 / $8.27, Amazon

Celebrated as a masterpiece, Jamil Zaki approaches empathy from a whole new perspective. Viewing empathy as a choice rather than as a reflex, The War for Kindness combines cutting-edge research and scientific experiments with heartwarming true stories of empathetic people, arguing that empathy is a skill that we can always improve and expand upon.

The Power of Kindness, Pierro Ferruci

The Power of Kindness: The Unexpected Benefits of Leading a Compassionate Life, £11.70 / $7.84, Amazon

Psychotherapist and philosopher Piero Ferrucci believes that your acts of generosity and decency are the secret to a fuller and more satisfying life. Painting kindness as the very key to happiness, Ferrucci discusses the virtues of honesty, warmth and loyalty while providing techniques, meditations, and exercises for living a life of kindness and compassion.

