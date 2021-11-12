Why being kind to yourself is just as important as being kind to others

We're always taught to be kind to others, but it's just as important to look after ourselves. It's only until we are wholeheartedly kind and self-compassionate that we can extend this and set an example to our friends, family and children.

READ: Celebrities reveal how they're raising their children to be kind

HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon has released her first non-fiction title, Be Kind, which includes extracts and inspiration from some of our favourite celebrities. They share their pearls of wisdom about being kind and accepting of themselves – take a look below.

See the full kind list here

Be Kind, £9.29 / $14.99, Amazon

The importance of being kind to yourself:

Fearne Cotton

"If we aren't kind to ourselves, we can't fully be kind to others. We might think we're being kind, but usually it'll come with resentment, burn-out or confusion down the line if we haven't started with kindness to ourselves.

READ: Princess Eugenie makes personal plea to be kinder to the ocean

"If we are kind to ourselves, we can set boundaries well with others, we can make decisions that come from the heart, and we can forgive and move on with more ease. Self-kindness means acknowledging our flaws, mistakes and past with acceptance so we don't drag them into the future. Kindness means doing the same with others in our lives. Kindness lives in the heart and connects us all."

SHOP: 6 books about kindness everyone should read

Andrea McLean

"From being a small child, we are encouraged to show kindness in the form of empathy and compassion to others, to be considerate, to be the friend who cares. And yet, we aren't taught to extend these feelings and services to ourselves. We tell ourselves it's selfish to think of ourselves first… which leads to hurtful self-talk and damaging beliefs.

"Kindness to others starts with being kind to ourselves; it is through our actions of self-love and self-care that we show our children the standard of love, care and kindness that they should expect to be treated with. We may have left our school days behind, but it is never too late to learn."

READ: Mum reveals how son's death from bullying inspired her kindness campaign - and how Prince William helped

Natalie Pinkham

"Don't give too much of yourself to your online profile. Look after yourself first, and only share what you are comfortable with."

READ: Lady Gaga's mother Cynthia Germanotta reveals how singer's experience with bullying inspired her kindness foundation

Alex Scott

"I think we can be quick to give ourselves negative feedback. Maybe it's human nature, but we need to change that mentality. We must be kinder to ourselves and to others – so much good can come from an act of kindness. It's something we need to instil in children – kindness from a young age will make the future so much brighter."

Dermot O'Leary

"I focus on taking small pleasures from everyday life, whether that's taking the first sip of your coffee in the morning, or watching the sun rise. Enjoy those moments, and be grateful to have them."

And the importance of being kind to others:

Holly Willoughby

"Share the gift of kindness. How you make others feel is a choice. Choose to be kind, even to the unkind ones. There is real power in that."

Leigh Francis

"Not much in life is free but kindness is, and the richest person on earth can't buy it cos it's free! So give it out! Give it to everyone. Lend everyone your kind cos one day you might need a bit of kind yourself. It takes as much or as little time as you want to give it, and everyone has it. Just takes a little thought. And the thought is all that counts!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.