Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates World Kindness Day in the sweetest way In partnership with Disney Princess

In celebration of World Kindness Day, which took place on Saturday 13 November, British athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson spread kindness in the most special way.

The gold medallist collaborated with Disney Princess to read Moana’s magical story from Tales of Courage and Kindness, a new story collection featuring Disney Princess characters and Queens.

She follows in the footsteps of TV stars Katie Piper and Millie Mackintosh, who have previously read from the inspiring story collection earlier this year, in a bid to inspire small acts of kindness around the globe.

MORE: 14 times Disney Princess characters inspired us with their acts of kindness

Watch Katarina Johnson-Thompson read Moana's tale

Speaking about her exclusive reading, Katarina said: “I’m so excited to be celebrating Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration. This global campaign uses the stories of Disney’s beloved Princesses to inspire courage and kindness.

“Disney hopes that these stories will inspire courage and spark small acts of kindness around the world.”

RELATED: Visit our HELLO! x Disney mini hub for all things magical

The story collection comes after research from Disney found that kindness is regarded as the most important quality for 90 per cent of British parents. In addition, it found that most parents turn to trusted characters, such as the Disney Princesses, to help teach their kids important values and life lessons.

Princess Moana’s story in Tales of Courage and Kindness is centred around sea storms and her special bond with turtle Fonu, her ocean guardian. You can enjoy Katarina's, Katie Piper's and Millie Mackintosh's readings on Disney Junior UK’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Disney launch two new Princess ranges – and you’ll want everything!