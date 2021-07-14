Naga Munchetty praised by fans as she celebrates good news The BBC Breakfast star had shared her struggle with fans

Naga Munchetty was clearly pleased that the impact of her words had helped to inspire change, as she revealed in a social media post on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the BBC Breakfast presenter retweeted a message from a fan, which linked to a news story about the fact that all women are to be offered pain relief when they have contraceptive coils fitted.

It read: "Important change in coil guidance thanks to @TVNaga01, @caitlinmoran and @bbc5live."

Naga tweeted it with the comment "A step forward..."

She also retweeted a BBC article about the change, to which one of her followers replied: "I cannot thank you enough for bringing coil fitting pain to the table."

Others wrote: "I really hope ScotGov/NHS Scotland follow English lead!" and: "Fantastic news! Well done!"

Last month, the star opened up about her experience of having a coil fitted during her Radio 5 show, revealing that it was so painful and traumatic that she fainted twice.

Naga shared the good news on Twitter

"We all know that coils are safe and effective and lots of women have no problem at all with them," she explains, "but like all medical procedures, there's a vast range of experiences."

"She [my GP] said she couldn't believe I had stuck with it. She said 'most women just give up when it hurts that much'. She also said that she had felt terrible herself after my fitting."

Naga had further problems when her coil was removed a year later. "The pain again was excruciating. I fainted again, and then I burst into tears of relief."

The star's fans were supportive when she shared her experience

"I felt violated, weak and angry. I have friends who have had very similar experiences, and of course I have friends who have had no problem at all. What this is about is not the coil itself. We know it is safe and effective."

She finished by saying: "What this is about is how we look at all women's health and pain."

