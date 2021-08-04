Ruth Langsford hitting this major milestone is the motivation we didn't know we needed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you've been watching This Morning recently, you'll have noticed that Ruth Langsford has been looking extra radiant as she takes to the sofa to present alongside husband Eamonn Holmes. Whether it's her new hairstyle, her chic on-screen style or her glowing skin, there's no doubt the 61-year-old star has embarked on a serious glow up this summer.

The Loose Women star embarked on a major fitness journey earlier this year, taking to Instagram to share the progress of her couch to 5k running challenges – and she's just hit her biggest milestone yet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares a tutorial for her chic new hairstyle

On Tuesday, after weeks of being "stuck" at the eighth week of her running challenge, the star finally completed her longest run. "AT LAST!! If at first you don’t succeed and all that," penned Ruth, who beamed at the camera as she announced her achievement to her 1million Instagram followers.

"So, @couch_2_5k week 8 completed…on to the big one next…30 minutes!!!" she continued.

Ruth has been posting weekly videos of her runs to her social media, sparking a flurry of support from her fans and friends that have encouraged her to continue her journey.

Ruth was thrilled at her achievement

"Thank the Lord, I was getting really fed up," said Ruth, who had previously opened up about her frustration over falling at the last hurdle in previous weeks.

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the glamorous star, leaving several applauding emojis as a sign of their excitement. "SO proud of you!" wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "Ruth, you are just amazing."

Like many sporty enthusiasts, Ruth tracks her progress and daily step count on her Fitbit, a smartwatch designed to help motivate users to stay on track of their activity, fitness, food and mental wellbeing.

Fitbit Versa 2, was £199, now £129, Amazon

One fan was thrilled to share her own achievement after being inspired by Ruth's healthy transformation. "Ruth, I started couch to 5k because I saw it on your Instagram and I just finished week 8 too. I lost 1 stone and I feel so much better now. Thank you!" Go Ruth!

