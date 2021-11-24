Exclusive: Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak reveals one simple trick to look and feel your best during the festive season Ariana Grande, Megan Fox and Jessica Simpson swear by his routines

The holidays are all about festive fun with family and friends and this means many a happy mealtime and a little indulgence too.

With Thanksgiving upon us and weeks of celebrations ahead, many people can't help but worry about the effects of going OTT.

But you can still enjoy everything this season has to offer and feel good inside and out.

Celebrity trainer, Harley Pasternak, spoke exclusively to HELLO! and shared the tips he gives to his A-list clients, including Ariana Grande, Jessica Simpson and Megan Fox, so that they can have a fun and food-fueled holiday without feeling guilty.

Harley's One Move a Day program also works with the holiday season

Harley's refreshingly down-to-earth approach to diet and exercise clearly works and when asked how things change for the festive season, what he told us might surprise you.

"Nothing changes," he insisted, talking to HELLO! from his home in Los Angeles. "The festive season is not gluttony every single day for 90 days. You have Christmas, New Years, Thanksgiving.

"So that's three days. So out of 270 days, breakfast, lunch and dinner, you're talking about going nuts for six of them. Big deal."

Harley's cinnamon swirls would be a welcomed addition to the Thanksgiving table

Harley - who has teamed up with Maple Hill - is a big advocate for walking and says fitting in 12,000 steps a day goes a huge way to keeping in shape.

He continued: "We don't stop walking, we don't stop trying to go to bed on time. We live our lives, but it's important that you embrace these celebrations guilt free.

"You enjoy them, you feel good about them and you don't try to undo the next day, what you did the night before. It doesn't work like that. Just get back doing what you do and nothing changes."

Harley works with some of the biggest celebrity names

If you abide by Harley's reasoning, he says you won't walk into the new year a size bigger than you are now - and even if you do, jump straight back onto the health and fitness bandwagon and move forward.

In addition, he says don't beat yourself up if you can't get to the gym, instead make socializing with your loved-ones an activity.

"Walking is something you can do and multi-task too," he said. "So go for a walk with a friend as opposed to driving somewhere to sit down. Just be active and embrace this special time."



