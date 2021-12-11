Lorraine Kelly inundated with fan support as she reveals health worry Fans were a little concerned

Lorraine Kelly left her fans a little concerned on Saturday as she took to Twitter to share a health worry that she had.

In a tweet, the presenter explained: "Anyone else feeling tired with no stamina? Apart from taking Angus for a walk, I'm not exercising enough. Comfort eating and gone up 2 dress sizes. Feeling unhealthy - need a kickstart in New Year. I've always said no to diets but any sensible suggestions?"

Her fans were quick to rush to the comments to offer support for the 62-year-old, with many assuring her that she didn't need to start a diet.

One said: "I think most of us are showing signs of exhaustion from all the stuff that's been going on. Mentally fatigued trying to process the madness around us that we have no control over. I think we need to be kind to ourselves and relax."

And a second advised: "Can I suggest a vitamin D supplement, many people suffer from low vitamin D in the winter months, I do and I've just been prescribed vitamin D and what a difference it's made to my mood, sleep and energy levels."

Lorraine's tweet sparked concern

However, while her followers didn't advise a diet, some did explain how she could adopt a healthier lifestyle with food.

One wrote: "You don't have to diet to improve what you eat would be my advice. Just try a few simple steps, like having more fruit and veg and cutting down on processed foods and a bit more exercise. Maybe try an extra walk, it's always good to get daylight."

While another commented: "I usually just try to actively add more fruit, veg and fibre into my diet. If I focus on those things in most meals, I can usually slim down due to being healthier and naturally lowering my surplus calorie intake."

The presenter said her only exercise came from walking her job

Last month, Lorraine had a more positive health update to share with fans as she revealed that she'd had her COVID booster jab.

She shared a photo to her social media and although her face was obscured by the blue face mask that she was wearing, it was clear from her facial expressions that she was pleased to be getting her third vaccination.

In her caption, she wrote: "Just got my booster! So easy. Please make sure you get yours. THANK YOU @NHS #covidbooster #lucky #thankful #kindness."

