Phillip Schofield shocks fans with throwback photo of his brown hair

He's the silver fox of This Morning but Phillip Schofield previously shocked fans by sharing a throwback photo on Instagram - and he looks so different with dark hair! A young Phillip was pictured tanned and fresh-faced with dark locks and joked about the look, writing: "Who is THAT guy!!!! (his hair wasn't brown even then!!)"

Fans, naturally, loved the photo, with many reminiscing about Phil's earlier days on TV. "You're still my guilty pleasure! I've grown up watching you on television and you just keep getting better and better, you're my silver fox," wrote one fan. "I remember you like this from the broom cupboard years. Fond memories. You're still lovely now," posted another.

Phillip Schofield left red-faced after being caught on phone

Nowadays, the father-of-two is best known for co-presenting This Morning and Dancing on Ice with Holly Willoughby. The pair are very close friends in real life, and Holly previously made Phillip tear up during a heart-warming moment on This Morning ahead of Christmas. After sitting down to exchange gifts with each other, Holly revealed that she had recorded a special poem for Phillip, with the help of poet Tom Roberts, aka Tomfoolery.

Holly praised Phillip for his kindness towards the show's guests in the sweet verse. She said: "No matter who we have on you know the right things to say, you are kind and put people at ease."

The mum-of-three also thanked her "best mate" for "embracing" her "sound baths and spirituality", before ending the poem with the following lines: "You’ve been a mentor and friend and I hope that won’t end." Phil was choked up by the gesture, saying: "Thank you so much. What a lovely present. It’s beautiful, and thank you Tom as well, thank you so much."

