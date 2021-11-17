Holly Willoughby breaks silence after being replaced by Josie Gibson on This Morning Holly was absent from Tuesday's episode alongside Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby has shared an update on her illness after she was unable to host alongside Phillip Schofield on Tuesday's episode of This Morning. Josie Gibson stepped in to replace her, while Phillip explained that Holly had caught a "tummy bug". This morning, Holly took to her Instagram Stories to thank Josie, and to give her own update on her illness.

"Thank you @josiegibson85 for saving the day yesterday… You are a dream! I'll be back as soon as I'm in no threat of vomiting on @schofe." She shared her message alongside a photo of Josie, which Holly had added a crown GIF to.

In Holly's absence, Phillip, 59, explained how Josie was on her way to Surrey for another part of the show. However, she was swiftly diverted back to the London studio to take on the hosting gig.

"An hour ago you were on your way to do our live shows in Surrey," he said as he turned towards Josie, who replied: "Yep, one minute of TV, over. Then I had a phone call."

Addressing Holly's absence, Phil added: "Holly is not here today because she's got a tummy bug - nothing more than that."

Holly shared a post on Instagram

Josie replied: "I couldn't believe it. I thought they'd got the wrong number, Phil. Honestly, I said 'You've phoned Josie', but how surreal. I've grown up watching the show and now I'm sat alongside you... I've been thrown in at the deep end but I've got the best armbands on the planet."

This Morning's official Twitter account then posted: "Feel better soon @hollywills! And best of luck for your first time hosting, @Josiestweet."

Josie Gibson stepped up as This Morning host in Holly's absence

Viewers were quick to respond, with one saying: "Get well soon Holly. Welcome Josie. You are a breath of fresh air. Xxx." Another remarked: "Today is going to be fun, with Jovial Josie at the helm for the first time. Get well soon Holly."

A third post read: "I am living for this today! @Josiestweet you are an amazing #star." Another added: " @Josiestweet is never shy of a challenge, and has proved that! Doing a great job Josie, what a star, you deserve it."

