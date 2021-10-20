Phillip Schofield mourns devastating loss of famous friend

This Morning star Phillip Schofield has taken to Instagram to mark the loss of his friend and star Leslie Bricusse.

Phillip shared a photo of Leslie on his Instagram Stories and wrote: "I'm so sad to hear of the death of my friend, the brilliant Leslie Bricusse whose songs I loved singing in Dr Dolittle. My love to his family."

Phillip and Leslie became friends after Phillip was cast in the title role of the original Dr Dolittle London production in 1998.

Phillip shared a photo of Leslie on Instagram

Leslie's agent confirmed the news of the 90-year-old's death "with a breaking heart", adding that he died in his sleep on Tuesday morning.

Leslie's son paid tribute to his late father with a post of his own, reading: "My dearest father passed away peacefully this morning. Please raise a glass for him. Love. Forever. RIP Dad. 'Sleep in peace when the day is done, and I'm feeling good.' – Feeling Good, Leslie Bricusse."

Dame Joan Collins, another close friend of Leslie and his wife Yvonne (also known as Evie), also took to Instagram to commemorate Leslie. She shared a photo of herself and Leslie and wrote: " One of the giant songwriters of our time, writer of Candyman, Goldfinger amongst so many other hits, and my great friend Leslie Bricusse has sadly died today.

"He and his beautiful Evie have been in my life for over 50 years. I will miss him terribly, as will his many friends."

Elaine Page added: "Shocked & saddened by the news that the brilliant & wonderful Leslie Bricusse has died. One of our great songwriters. My first ever professional role was in Roar of the Greasepaint musical. We’ve been friends for many years."

The exact cause of his death is not yet known.

Leslie was an Oscar and Grammy award-winning songwriter, having penned the lyrics for the theme to James Bond's Goldfinger, as well as various songs for other films including Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Doctor Dolittle.

