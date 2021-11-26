Dr. Jennifer Ashton shows off her fit physique during Turkey Trot workout She recently switched up her diet

Dr. Jennifer Ashton proved there's no rest for the wicked when she took time out from Thanksgiving to squeeze in a Turkey Trot workout.

The Good Morning America star, 52, took to the treadmill in a lycra two-piece outfit and shared a clip on Instagram.

Jennifer looked fit and toned as she was put through her paces during an exercise regime.

WATCH: Dr. Jennifer Ashton showed off her fit physique during a Thanksgiving workout

She captioned the video on her stories: "30 minute turkey trot done," and then thanked her co-stars, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who were also taking part in a fun run of their own.

Indeed, a peek at their social media feeds showed them out for a jog on Thanksgiving too.

By the looks of things, Jennifer wasn't celebrating in New York where she lives. Instead, she shared a selfie in a sun-soaked destination and wrote: "Giving thanks, today and everyday #happythanksgiving."

Jennifer wished her fans a happy Thanksgiving from a sunny destination

The mom-of-two is diligent when it comes to her workouts and her diet too. Earlier this year she underwent a weight loss transformation after making a change to her diet and she's never felt better.

Jennifer opened up about her new way of life in an interview with Resident magazine.

The star was talking to the publication with her GMA3 co-hosts Amy and T.J., and discussed the ways they had helped each other.

Jennifer works hard to stay in shape

She explained: "Amy and I would always talk about fitness and nutrition. I was a big proponent for keto eating and we've done numerous segments on the science behind it, but T.J. is to blame for getting me completely plant-based.

"I had always said no way would I do that! I have a lot of nut allergies and was scared that I would gain weight because of the carbs.

"T.J. had me watch documentaries and we conducted a little experiment. Now that I'm on it, my cholesterol has gone down and I've lost ten pounds."

