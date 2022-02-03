Gary Lineker tests positive for COVID after Cape Town flight - and issues apology to fellow passengers The Match of the Day host shared the news on Twitter

Gary Lineker has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus after returning to the UK from South Africa. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the 61-year-old apologised to fellow passengers on his flight as he confirmed the news.

"Long time since I got between the lines," he tweeted alongside a snap of his lateral flow test. "Arrived back from Cape Town early this morning. Started feeling a little unwell on the flight. Sorry to those sitting near, although I wore a mask for the entirety of the journey as didn't eat. Hope I didn’t pass it on to anyone on BA42."

A short while later, Gary thanked fans for their well-wishes. "Thanks for all the well wishes," he added. "You're a lovely lot. Thanks too, to the brilliant scientists for the vaccines that should mean I won't be seriously ill and clog up our brilliant NHS."

Gary also confirmed that he won't be able to present Match of the Day during the fourth round of the FA Cup over the weekend. He said: "Gutted to miss our live @BBCSport FA Cup 4th round ties though. Always the most fun."

The TV host will now have to self-isolate for ten days unless he produces two negative lateral flow tests from day five. He is also set to miss Match of the Day next Wednesday night.

Gary shared his positive test result on Twitter

Meanwhile, back in October 2020, Gary received some criticism after he was photographed shopping without his face mask. The former footballer was pictured browsing the aisles in a branch of Marks and Spencer in Barnes, south-west London without a covering over his nose and mouth.

Gary later apologised for his mistake, tweeting: "In my old age I went into a store and forgot to put my mask on. Was wondering why people were giving me daggers.

"Realised after a couple of minutes and hastily put it on. Felt awful and embarrassed. Apologies to those present."

