Eva Longoria steals the show with stunning swimwear looks The Desperate Housewives star was modeling for Women's Health

Eva Longoria knows how to pose in swimwear, and the Desperate Housewives star proved that on Wednesday when she shared a series of looks from her recent Women's Health shoot.

READ: Eva Longoria looks fitter than ever in flawless new bikini photo – these are her health secrets

The actress looked flawless in a series of phenomenal looks. One included a red bikini that featured a cut-out section around her midriff and Eva mimicked the role of a lifeguard as she posed on top of a red vehicle, and in another jaw-dropping look which she showed in a video montage from the set, she rocked a pair of red-and-white striped bikini bottoms and a tan coat to cover her body.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eva Longoria's son steals the show in adorable video

But the stunning ensembles didn't stop there, as she shared an all-white look that made her resemble an angel as she posed in a barely-there crop top and pencil skirt with some small cut-outs in the fabric.

MORE: Eva Longoria enjoys an LA Christmas in gorgeous pink swimsuit

SEE: Eva Longoria shares rare makeup free photo and she's glowing

One of our favorite looks came near the beginning of the clip where she turned the heat up in a striped bikini top and flared trousers, as she lounged near a blanket with a simple southwestern design on it.

The video she shared was incredibly creative, featuring a small behind-the-scenes look at how the shot was captured, before showing the published photo.

"Strike a pose, there's nothing to it," she teased in her caption, alongside a winking emoji with its tongue out.

Every look was a stunner

Her fans were sent into a tailspin in the comments, including the King of Latin Pop, Ricky Martin, who described the mom-of-one as "gorgeous" alongside a string of flame emojis.

A second enthused: "You look incredible Eva," while a third posted: "Wow. Just wow."

EXCLUSIVE: Eva Longoria shares heartfelt family memories ahead of Day of the Dead celebrations

WOW: Eva Longoria stuns in bikini photo on the beach to mark special celebration

Meanwhile, a fourth had a small tease for the star, as they made a joke about her first post. "Mostly impressed that you can stand on your tip toes without falling over lol," they jested.

Eva showed off some of the other looks earlier in the week, and it was her cover image that really caught attention.

Eva has a beautiful bikini body

She wore an orange high-cut bikini bottom with a zip-up brown cropped top that made her look incredibly sporty, all while flexing her sensational abs.

Eva looked radiant as she smiled brightly for the camera while shooting in the mountains, and appropriately captioned her shot: "2022 motto: Calm, confident & crushing it. Thank you @womenshealthmag for having me on your cover!"

MORE: Eva Longoria turns heads in a crop top and leggings Meghan Markle would love

WOW: Eva Longoria's swimsuit in poolside photo will leave you in utter disbelief

Many celebrities were immediately left wowed, with Reese Witherspoon writing: "What a babe," and Sophia Bush commenting: "Calm. Confident. And SO hot. You will forever be my motivation in @thenessnyc class. Standing behind you makes me kick my own behind."

Several others like Paris Hilton, Mario Lopez, Zoe Saldana, and Irina Shayk also shared their approval, as did scores of fans, with heart and flame emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.