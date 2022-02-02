Michelle Miller inundated with praise after sharing hospital photo alongside important message The CBS star used her platform for a good cause

Michelle Miller has shared a powerful message on social media to help encourage others to keep an eye on their health.

The CBS star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a series of pictures of herself at the hospital.

Alongside the images, the presenter detailed the importance of getting a colonoscopy screening. "#CHECK-UP: Are you due for your #COLONOSCPY screening? Just had mine w/ the best Doc around (aka @drlapook)," she began.

Michelle Miller shared an important message with her fans

"There is nothing better than getting the ALL Clear! Check in with your Doc today & #getscreened. "A Colonoscopy & Endoscopy can detect polyps and or legions even before they are cancerous and CAN SAVE YOUR LIFE! #lifesaver!

"Thanks for the high-speed hydration IV (gravity needed help) & my clutch call @60minutes colleague #patricklee!"

Michelle Miller with her CBS co-stars

Fans were quick to praise Michelle for highlighting the important message, with one writing: "Thank you for sharing and advocating for others to get it done! You are truly leveraging your platform to keep others healthy and destigmatize the procedure," while another wrote: "You just reminded me, thank you." A third added: "What an advocate you are for self care, thank you."

Michelle often shares glimpses of her life on social media, from backstage photos on CBS Saturday Morning to family photos.

The CBS star often shares glimpses of her life online

The journalist is married to Marc Morial, and the pair are the proud parents of two children, son Mason, born in 2002, and daughter Margeaux, born in 2005.

Recently, the proud mom shared a rare set of photos of herself and her son, and fans were quick to comment on just how much they looked alike.

"He stole your whole face," and "twins" were among the adoring comments on the post.

