Gary Lineker marks special occasion with stunning stepdaughter Ella

Gary Lineker is famously a father to four sons – but he is also a very proud stepfather.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the football star shared a rare snapshot of his stepdaughter Ella, from his marriage to second wife Danielle Bux.

The candid photo shows Ella sat at a table inside a restaurant and smiling for the camera. Gary wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday to my wonderful step-daughter. Can't believe you're 20, Ella. I can believe there are chips," he then quipped.

Gary first met Ella when she was just five years old. The Match of the Day host married Danielle in September 2009 but they decided to split six years later in 2016, after Gary decided he didn't want any more children.

Gary shared a special birthday message for stepdaughter Ella

Since then, she has gone on to welcome a baby girl named Romy with her second husband Nate Greenwald.

Speaking in the past about his blended family, Gary told MailOnline: "You make mistakes along the way. I think the key is to defer to the real parent, but it's hard… I've a feeling that the teenage years will be interesting. But it's wonderful to be given a daughter.

Gary and Danielle were married from 2009 until 2016

"She has a father, who's a great guy, and I'm careful to respect that relationship. I think we're doing OK."

Gary welcomed his four sons with his first wife Michelle Cockayne, to whom he was married from 1986 to May 2006. Together they share George, 30, Harry, 28, Tobias, 25, and Angus, 24.

Despite being one of the country's most acclaimed football stars, Gary previously admitted he still struggles to impress his children.

The former footballer with his four sons

He shared a funny exchange with George on Twitter after his oldest son took to social media with a post that read: "The old man's just been a question on The Chase, now he's made it."

In response, the quick-witted star wrote: "Finally, something that impresses you."

