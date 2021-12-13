Coleen Nolan reveals 'incredibly high' cancer risk – details

Coleen Nolan has admitted she is "incredibly high" risk for breast cancer while sharing her fears about her health following her sisters Linda and Anne's battles with the disease.

The 56-year-old Loose Women star, who is taking part in Strictly: The Real Full Monty for charity, previously confessed she was considering an elective double mastectomy (the removal of both breasts) in a bid to cut her chances of developing cancer.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan discusses Linda and Anne's cancer battles

Speaking on Piers Morgan's Life Stories in March this year, Coleen said: "I'm seriously looking into elective mastectomy. I've spoken to a specialist so far to see.

"I've said, 'Look what are my chances of this' and he said, 'Incredibly high' and although we don't carry the gene – the known gene BRCA1 and BRCA2 – he said it will be gene-related somewhere, it will just be a gene we haven't found."

However, in May, Coleen confirmed she had decided against the operation, but will be monitoring any changes in her body closely.

Coleen was told she was 'incredibly high' risk for breast cancer

Coleen is now stripping off on Strictly: The Real Full Monty in a bid to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

"You just have to remember why you are here; it doesn't matter if you mess it up as long as you get that message out, and there’s always somebody to remind you of why you are doing it," she said.

Coleen pictured with sisters Linda, Bernie and Maureen Nolan in 2012

Coleen's sisters Linda, 62, and Anne, 70, shocked fans last year when they revealed they were both diagnosed with cancer - days apart from one another. Linda is suffering from incurable liver cancer, while Anne is battling breast cancer.

The Nolan Sisters singers tragically lost their sibling Bernie Nolan to breast cancer in 2013.

Around one in eight women in the UK will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, making it the most common type of cancer in the UK. Men can also be affected.

Coleen decided against a double mastectomy

The first noticeable symptom is typically a lump or area of thickened breast tissue. For a full list of breast cancer signs to watch out for, visit the NHS website.

Also taking part in Strictly: The Real Full Monty are James and Ola Jordan, Christine McGuinness, Colin Jackson, Teddy Soares, Ashley Banjo, Laila Morse, Martin Roberts, Brenda Edwards, Duncan James and Demi Jones.

