How Dancing on Ice star Connor Ball found fame with The Vamps Meet The Vamps musician who is taking to the ice

With Dancing on Ice finally back on our screens with a brand new series, let's meet one of our favourite contestants – musician Connor Ball.

The 25-year-old, who is taking to the ice with professional skater Alexandra Shauman, is most known for being the bassist and a vocalist in pop-rock band The Vamps, which formed in 2011.

The group, which also consists of members Brad Simpson, James Brittain-McVey and Tristan Evans, have had many successful hits such as Somebody To You ft Demi Lovato, Can We Dance, Just My Type and Wild Heart.

When did The Vamps form?

The Vamps first formed in 2011 after James decided he'd like to be part of a band. He found Brad Simpson through his YouTube channel, and the pair wrote songs together in late 2011. They met drummer Tristan through Facebook the following year. After sharing cover videos on YouTube, Connor became the final member to join the group.

Did The Vamps go on a break?

After five years, with four albums and eight tours, The Vamps took a two-year break over fears about boredom and suffering from burnout. James previously told The Sun: "It was getting to a point where it was turning into a conveyor belt. We loved what we were doing but it was about making sure that we weren't going to burnout. We needed to live a little bit.

The star is part of pop-rock band The Vamps

"Last year we had a moment where we wanted to take some time apart just to see what would happen and we naturally gravitated back together, which was nice as I imagine a lot of bands after nine years of touring probably don't ever come back."

Are The Vamps still together?

Yes. Their most recent album was called Cherry Blossom which was released in October 2020.

Is Connor Ball involved in other projects?

Connor is one of the many contestants taking part in the 14th series of Dancing on Ice, which began earlier this month. During a recent event, the Scottish star revealed the one thing that he is most nervous about when taking to the ice.

Connor has teamed up with professional skater Alexandra Shauman

"I'm scared of dropping my partner, just throughout," he said. "That's the scariest thing for me. There are a few lifts in our first routine and I think out of everything, that's going to be the one thing that I'm going to be really struggling with if everything goes wrong."

