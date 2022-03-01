Frankie Bridge gives rare insight into her unusual bedtime routine with husband Wayne

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge took to Instagram to share her and husband Wayne Bridge's bedtime routine – and it's nothing like you'd imagine.

In the hilarious video, Frankie and Wayne are both lying in bed in front of the TV. Frankie can be seen wearing the lymphatic drainage tool Body Ballancer, while Wayne lays next to her wearing an LED face mask.

WATCH: Frankie and Wayne Bridge share their bizarre bedtime routine

Frankie's bedtime gadget of choice, The Body Ballancer, is a giant pair of trousers that reduces puffiness and tightness in the legs. It costs from £6,500 to buy one for home use, though many beauty clinics use them in treatments too.

The trousers are lined with air chambers that inflate and deflate, mimicking a lymphatic drainage massage, designed to boost circulation and reduce cellulite.

The Body Ballancer can also speed up recovery from exercise and reduce tension. Given that Frankie is busy training with exercise platform RWL, the trousers are likely coming in handy!

As for Wayne's face mask, it's designed to support collagen production, soothe redness and inflammation as well as ease symptoms of SAD. Other celebrity fans include Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian and Kristin Davis.

Dr Dennis Gross DRX Spectralite Faceware Pro, £430, Look Fantastic

In the video, Frankie zooms in on the Body Ballancer and on Wayne's mask, and the caption reads: "No one. What you doing tonight? Us. Not much…"

Frankie Bridge has her own programme on exercise platform RWL

Frankie isn't the only celebrity turning to lymphatic drainage treatment tools at the moment. This week both Millie Mackintosh and Louise Redknapp shared that they'd undergone similar treatments to depuff and tone their limbs.

