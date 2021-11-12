Rebel Wilson says she's 'not perfect' after 80lb weight loss

Rebel Wilson has been particularly open about her weight loss journey, and in a new interview with PEOPLE, she explained where she's at now. "Last year, I lost a lot of weight – close to 80 lbs," she began. "And then I've maintained it for this year. So part of me was like, 'Well damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it? And I felt a bit sad about that point."

SEE: Rebel Wilson shocks fans as she reveals 'dramatic' ways her life has changed after 77lbs weight loss

She went on to share that despite achieving her goal, she still struggles at times. "I'm not perfect, like, I still emotionally eat at times, there's stressful things that still go on in my life and in my work that can be high pressure," she said. "But I'm not perfect. I've just learned to manage things."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films workout in lycra outfit

In fact, Rebel's first foray into weight loss went like it does for a lot of people: losing a few pounds, but always gaining it back. She explained that she thought she "was the person that would never do it", and it took her until she was 40 to turn things around. She's now proud to have proved that "it's never too late to improve yourself or to improve your health".

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks like a Bond girl in sleek black swimsuit

MORE: Rebel Wilson sunbathe in her underwear in unexpected selfie

Rebel puts her weight loss down to exercise and a high-protein diet

Speaking to Sunrise in Australia, she listed some of the ways in which her weight loss has made life easier.

"After a big, long day at work — we'd often shoot 16-hour days — my feet would get really sore and I'd have to kind of lie upside down and put my feet up on the couch at the end of a big day at work, and now I don't have that kind of thing happening," she said. "I also used to suffer with jetlag and now it's much easier."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.