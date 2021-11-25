I'm A Celeb's Frankie Bridge's biggest fitness secrets revealed

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! star Frankie Bridge is a huge advocate of mental health, particularly after she was hospitalised for a severe episode of depression in 2011, and she's since spoken out about the powers of exercise to clear her head. Here's everything she does to stay as fit and healthy as she can.

SEE: Frankie Bridge reveals her children's reaction to her I'm a Celebrity news - EXCLUSIVE

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress

1. Frankie Bridge does hot yoga

In an interview with Women's Health in 2020, Frankie revealed she's a big fan of hot yoga. "Wayne and I have recently started going – it was something I'd been wanting to try for ages and I love that it's something we can do together," she said. "I mean it's hard work - and so sweaty it’s unreal - but it's also calm. I couldn't just sit there and meditate all morning - that's not really my thing. It's not good for me to give my brain too much space to think."

READ: Frankie Bridge's 'mum uniform' is seriously stylish

MORE: Frankie Bridge's secret outfit change at Pride of Britain we bet you missed

2. Frankie Bridge tries to do a daily workout

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, she shared that she tries to get to the gym every day if she can. "Now that I've got [my two children], each day is always really different," she said in 2017. "I normally get up at around 6:30am and sort the boys out. We're always rushing around in the morning. I drop Parker at nursery, and then most days I tend to go to the gym for an hour to work out. If I'm working, I can't, but I try to fit in at least three/four days a week."

3. Frankie Bridge lifts weights

"I tend to do an hour or so a day. Up until the new year I was doing Pilates and boxing throughout the week, whereas now '’ve started weight training," she said in her interview with Cosmopolitan. "A lot of people I knew did it and I've heard a lot about it burning fat and being good for toning, so I've started doing that with a new trainer. I really like it. My bum and my legs just weren't changing before I started weight training, but now I have noticed a difference [from squatting with free weights] quite quickly."

4. Frankie Bridge knows form is more important than reps

While chatting to Cosmopolitan, Frankie shared the importance of form – the way in which you execute each rep – compared to how many reps you do in total. She revealed that she found it much harder to rack up a big number of reps once her PT at the time had taught her how to "do the moves properly".

5. Frankie Bridge doesn’t compare herself to others

She knows that it's nigh-on impossible to make her body look like another woman's (we're all unique, after all), and has worked out that she naturally has "curves" which she now trains to enhance, as opposed to aiming for an unattainable result.

6. Frankie Bridge exercises for enjoyment

Like many, lockdown for Frankie was a time for reflection, and she found that cementing a workout that she enjoys has been game-changing. "Since lockdown, I've been a lot more consistent with my workouts," she previously told Marie Claire. "I think part of that has been finding the workout that I enjoy. For me in the past, working out has been a real chore and a punishment. When you're down that route, you're never going to keep it up. Find the thing you enjoy, even if it's not something that everyone else does. We all get wrapped up in the cool thing of the moment, but I think it's more important to stick to what works for you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.