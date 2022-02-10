Frankie Bridge's dreamy kitchen is pristine – see her full tour The Loose Women star unveiled the stunning space on Instagram

Frankie Bridge has shared a full video tour of her kitchen, and it has won the approval of her Loose Women co-stars.

The I'm a Celebrity star revealed she had enlisted professional organisers The Style Sisters to organise her kitchen cupboards after renovating the space, which features dark cabinets, a huge island, and large dining table with cream bench seating.

"So here's a little kitchen update… you guys have been asking… but until the @stylesisters could come… (I didn't know where to start with all my @sstn.life jars) it wasn't worth seeing!" Frankie wrote, before reassuring her followers that it doesn't always look so pristine.

"There's still a few bits left to do… and of course it never usually looks this tidy! But I'm loving it… and it's only fair I show you the @amticoflooring you guys helped me to choose. It's finished it off perfectly! And not a scratch in sight… despite the scooter use."

Frankie's kitchen was renovated in summer 2021

The kitchen won over Frankie's friends and fans, including Christine Lampard, who commented: "LOVE this," and her I'm a Celebrity campmate Arlene Phillips, who wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous."

Highlights of the incredible space include a cabinet that opens up to display her toaster, kettle and coffee machine, with matching jars displaying herbs, spices and condiments displayed neatly on shelving inside the doors.

Meanwhile, a floor-to-ceiling double cabinet opens up to showcase Frankie and Wayne's huge collection of glassware and bottles of wine and spirits, perfect for entertaining.

The spacious kitchen has a TV and fireplace

The couple have integrated appliances including a wine fridge and two double ovens, as well as a huge American-style fridge/freezer.

Frankie lives in Surrey with her husband Wayne, their sons Parker and Carter, and Wayne's parents. She has previously opened up about their unconventional living situation on Loose Women, explaining: "For us, it just kind of happened… it was a natural progression. They moved out of their house, and moved in with us for a bit and then it was like, 'Well you might as well stay'."

