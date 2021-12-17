Pregnant Vogue Williams makes big change for her family – 'I was finding it hard' The star is quitting her Radio FM show

Vogue Williams has decided to quit her Sunday morning show for Heart FM. The pregnant mother-of-two made the announcement via her Instagram on Thursday night.

Alongside two photos of her looking happy at Heart FM's studio, she wrote: "What a brilliant almost two years it's been at @thisisheart. I'm signing off from my Sunday morning show but just found out the amazing news that my pal and fab presenter @katrina_ridley is taking over!"

She continued: "I adore radio, I loved working with Heart but I was finding it hard having no days off most weeks. Sunday is gonna be my chill day, lazy mornings with my babies and Spen!"

Fans needn't worry, as Vogue's podcast will still go ahead. "The @global fam are stuck with me and my podcasts though. I may miss my v funny and v hyped up producer @petemayfm, I've never known a sparkler person at 5am! All the fun with Petey Pie," she added.

Vogue is quitting her Heart FM show after nearly two years

Friends and fans were quick to send through the support, with fellow Heart FM star Kelly Brook writing: "Well done darling!! Smashed it!"

Hugo Taylor added: "Great work Vogue," whist Donna Aida remarked: "Well done darling, amazing job. And you look gorgeous."

Vogue and Spencer are currently expecting their third child together. Vogue made the surprise announcement in October in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine.

Vogue is currently pregnant with her third child

"It'll be the more the merrier," she said at the time. "Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other – they're always playing together. My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates."

The Irish-born TV and radio presenter, who plans on finding out the sex of the baby, added: "Gigi doesn't have a clue she's getting a little brother or sister and I don't think Theodore minds. He doesn't really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: 'Is it coming now?'"

Opening up about finding out that Vogue is pregnant, Spencer said: "It was a wonderful moment. I was delighted. We'd been trying, but I never expected it to happen as easily as it did. We're very lucky."