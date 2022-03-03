Jennifer Garner gives rare insight into her intense workout routine The actress has got some serious moves

Jennifer Garner shared a totally different side to herself with her 12 million Instagram followers on Thursday, posting a clip of herself during a seriously intense workout.

The mum-of-three can be seen working out with trainer Beth Nicely, with the pair performing a routine of super-speedy, incredibly coordinated box jumps and box squats, all in time to music, without missing a beat. Think of it as a cardio, jumping, dancing mash-up and you'll be along the right lines.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner works up a serious sweat

We're not the only ones who are impressed by Jennifer's athletic ability. Her trainer Beth reposted the video, commenting, "I love you Jennifer Garner. You are so speedy!"

The workout session, which is called The Limit, is a favourite of Jennifer's. She first shared her love for the class online in 2020, calling it the "happiest, hardest workout of the week".

The actress performs the workouts from her at-home fitness area, which also houses exercise machines and a yoga ball, so she can vary her workouts.

Jennifer works hard to stay in shape;

In the past, Jennifer has shared her love for Body By Simone workouts and cryotherapy sessions.

Cryotherapy, which sees you subjected to freezing temperatures for a short period of time is highly effective at banishing fat and cellulite, but it's also praised for easing depression, insomnia and anxiety too.

Jennifer's fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of her next film, The Adam Project, which she stars in alongside Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo.

While fans are excited for the film to drop, Jennifer revealed her kids don't share the same enthusiasm. Chatting to Extra about the new film, Jennifer revealed that she’d be keen for her kids to watch the movie - but that they probably wouldn’t want to!

She explained: "This movie, 'The Adam Project' is just such a killer… Honestly, I cannot think of a movie that a family should sit together and watch more. Of course [my children] will see it if they want to, they don’t always like to watch me in stuff, but this one I think they will, they haven’t seen it."

